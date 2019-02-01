A visitor to Detroit last month may have exposed people to the virus known as German measles, or rubella.
It is the first case reported in the state since 2007.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified that someone visiting the North American International Auto Show from another state may have been contagious while attending the event.
The health department warns anyone who may have attended the Auto Show between January 13th and 15th be aware of possible exposure to the airborne virus, which is spread by coughing or sneezing.
Symptoms of rubella include a low-grade fever, sore throat and a rash that starts on the face, spreading to the rest of the body beginning between 12 and 23 days after exposure.
MDHHS reports that rubella is most contagious when the rash is erupting but can be spread up to seven days before or seven days after the rash appears.
Rubella is a vaccine preventable disease and can cause serious birth defects or miscarriage if a woman is infected while pregnant.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed and is unsure of vaccination status should contact their primary care provider.
The Centers for Disease Control offers information on rubella at cdc.gov/rubella.
