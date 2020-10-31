The health department is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure for customers of an Isabella County taxi cab service.
Central Michigan Health Department determined multiple people who used Above and Beyond Taxi in Isabella County between Oct. 14 and Oct. 29 might have been exposed.
If you used the service between those days, you're asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after your last taxi ride.
Officials said it's possible 14 days have already passed since potential exposure.
“It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing,” says Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department.
