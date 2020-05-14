The Genesee County Health Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for spoofing phone scams.
The department has received a number of inquiries from residents about calls that were made using the health department's name and phone numbers, the department said in a press release on Thursday, May 14.
The department said those calls were not made by its staff and the department will never ask for personal or financial information over the phone.
The scammers have spoofed their number to falsely represent the health department in an attempt to obtain Medicare insurance information and other sensitive information, the department said.
If you receive one of these calls, hang up. Also, you should never give out personal information over the phone.
The health department is working with the county's IT department and have been assured no data breach has occurred, the department said.
The scammers have been using the health department's 810-742-2255 and 810-257-3612 numbers.
