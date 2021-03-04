The Saginaw County Health Department is warning residents about a COVID-19 vaccine scam.
The health department received several calls from residents on Thursday about someone posing as the health department in an attempt to schedule for clinics. The caller asked for Medicare/Medicaid eligibility and other personal information, the health department said.
The health department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will not ask for personal information other than your name and age. If you receive one of these calls, hang up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.