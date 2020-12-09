Saginaw County health officials addressed vaccine allergy concerns and updated quarantine guidance during a weekly Facebook Live on Wednesday.
The discussion came after two people in the UK, who had a history of allergies, had a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Because the UK approved it early, we get to see what’s happening with them and what reactions they’re having. So we’ll know how to better treat people in the U.S.,” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director for the Saginaw County Health Department.
British regulators are now warning people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine.
But the United States may screen out those people with a questionnaire when the FDA approves the shot.
“There may be some criteria that, relative to these questions that you answer, you may not be eligible to receive the vaccine. So just don’t be alarmed that you saw that in another country. It could look differently here in the United States,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
The health department also clarified some of the CDC’s guidelines surrounding quarantining for a week with a negative test.
“We’re seeing, because of delays in the testing, if you get a test at day five, it’s gonna take you probably closer to day 10 anyway before you would get your results, or even longer, back,” Harrington said.
Harrington said if you’ve been exposed, just wait out the 10 days instead of trying to test out at seven.
“People have minor symptoms and they go, ‘oh, this is just allergies. Oh, this is just nothing major.’ If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during that quarantine time period, then you should get tested,” Pruitt said.
