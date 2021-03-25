Health departments across the state say several residents are still not picking up calls from them to book their appointments or just not showing up to get their vaccines.
Christina Harrington is the health officer at the Saginaw County Health Department.
"You're taking spots from people who then could come in and be vaccinated," Harrington said.
She said there is a growing concern over some people making and keeping multiple COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
"If you have an appointment for a clinic, you're going to get a dose that day. So, reserve other future subsequent appointments for people that are still waiting to be vaccinated," Harrington said.
Some people who received their vaccine think it is wrong for people to make an appointment and not cancel it if they already received their dose.
"It's wrong that they don't let somebody know," someone who received their vaccine said.
"I think that it may be just a little bit selfish and I think that people need to be more aware of other people," another person who received their vaccine said.
Harrington said there are reasonable exceptions. She doesn't want anyone who is sick to show up at a clinic.
On March 25 in Frankenmuth, anywhere from 800 to 900 shots of the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered. Harrington would like to see everyone get their chance at the vaccine as soon as possible.
That is why she doesn't want to see anyone keeping an appointment they don't need.
"If someone else calls say 'hey I already got my appointment thanks. Move on to the next person'," Harrington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.