The state of Michigan will no longer administer the one dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases were reported in the U.S. of a rare and severe blood clot.
"This is a very dangerous clot," said Dr. Subhashis Mitra, director of the infectious diseases fellowship program at the Michigan State University Department of Medicine.
It's called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, a clot in one of the veins of the brain.
"The blood then goes into the brain and causes stroke and that's when it becomes potentially life-threatening," Mitra said.
But he said context is important. There have been six instances of this clot, out of over 6.8 million doses administered. It's occurring in women aged 18 to 48 between six to 13 days following their shot.
He said it's similar to what occurred with the AstraZeneca vaccine overseas. Johnson and Johnson is the same type of vaccine.
"Viral vector vaccine,” Mitra said. “So, it uses a different virus other than COVID-19 to basically program or give a signal to our body to produce these chemicals, the antibodies."
When the body produces these antibodies, the number of platelets can fall. That's what Mitra said can cause these blood clots.
Local health departments are acting fast. The Saginaw County Health Department was supposed to administer Johnson and Johnson shots at its vaccine clinic on Tuesday but made the switch to Pfizer.
Beverly DeHaan was registered to get a dose of Johnson and Johnson elsewhere. She canceled after hearing about the blood clots.
"I was glad I changed my mind,” she said. “I canceled that appointment, but I thought about it and I thought I might as well go get a vaccine, just not Johnson and Johnson."
