A surge in coronavirus cases has health departments scrambling to slow the spread.
“We’re seeing explosive growth through all sectors of Bay County throughout all age categories,” said Joel Strasz, health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
The spread is not isolated.
“It’s really community spread. So it’s not just the schools. It’s not just certain businesses. It’s not just certain long-term cares. We’re seeing it across all demographics and all different settings,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
The spread spans across communities statewide.
Since Friday, new cases by county are increasing by the hundreds. Genesee County reported more than 500 cases during that time.
“It’s been challenging for us to get ahold of everybody and do those contact tracing calls,” said Jim Henry, interim health officer for the Genesee County Health Department.
Struggling to make all of the calls is not an issue unique to Genesee County.
The Saginaw County Health Department is already changing the way they keep track of their investigations with an online self-reporting form.
“We have reached capacity for how many people we can effectively investigate on a daily basis. Those numbers just keep coming in at a rapid pace,” Harrington said.
Health departments are urging the community to increase caution, especially as the holiday season nears.
“If we don’t stop the spread, we’re going to have some major disruptions coming,” Strasz said.
“We have to be vigilant. It’s not the time to let our guard down,” Harrington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.