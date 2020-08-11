The start of school is right around the corner.
Some schools will be returning in person, some virtually, and others have adopted a hybrid method, combining the two.
Regardless, the decision of whether or not to send your kids to school is still up to the parents, leaving some wondering what the right thing to do is.
Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director for the Saginaw County Health Department, is also a mother.
She wants parents to know:
"Any option that you choose for your child is okay,” Pruitt said. “This is not a one size fits all for everyone. Okay so if you decide you want to send your kids to school, that's okay. You just have to know the risk."
That risk being- your child contracting or spreading COVID-19.
"The risk will never be zero,” she said. “The schools are working very hard to minimize the risk and we have been working with them as a health department to minimize the risk.”
She says there are a few main areas for parents to consider when making the decision.
The first: knowing how responsible your kids will be with following the rules.
"Such as, wearing a mask, keeping distance, washing their hands,” Pruitt said. “Some kids just you know don't follow the rules as well as others. That’s okay, that just might not be a kid that needs to go to school right now."
The next thing to consider is whether or not your family has any underlying conditions putting your family at higher risk,” she said.
And finally, "Does your child's social and emotional well-being outweigh the risk?" Pruitt said.
All of these considerations are guidelines, but every family is different.
"It needs to be up to each individual parent, each individual family, on what is the best solution for them."
