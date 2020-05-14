The State of Michigan is using contact tracing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Bryana Fryczynski is a disease intervention specialist for the Department of Health and Human Services. She’s one of the over 3,500 employees and trained volunteers in the state working as a contact tracer for people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“We’re asking when their symptoms started, who they may have been in contact with, any family members living in the household, whether or not they’re symptomatic,” said Fryczynski. “Just gathering as much info within a certain timeframe as we possibly can.”
Fryczynski then reaches our to people who were exposed to the coronavirus patient so that the exposed can then watch for symptoms and be isolated for 14 days.
It’s important to find people who have been exposed to COVID-19 so they can self-quarantine as quickly as possible to help stop the spread of the virus in the community, according to Fryczynski.
Because the process of contact tracing is done over the phone, scammers are starting to pop up.
The Genesee County Health Department says they’re getting a number of complaints from residents saying they’re receiving calls from the health department’s phone number and the people on the other line are seeking Medicare insurance information or other sensitive info.
“We’re never going to ask social security numbers, any banking numbers,” said Fryczynski. “We’ll never ask for any of that.”
Fryczynski adds that the only information she needs when contacting patients or those who have been exposed is their date of birth.
