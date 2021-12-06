Mid-Michigan health departments are seeing an increase in people seeking a booster shot and a small uptick in those getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
"We are absolutely seeing a high demand for the booster doses when they were announced and now with the increased eligibility, our clinics have not slowed down. And we've seen a consistent demand for those booster doses from all age groups," said Fred Yanoski, health officer for the Midland County Health Department.
Yanoski said his department alone has put more than 3,000 boosters in arms in November. He said the Omicron variant probably helps convince some people to go for the extra jab.
"I think that putting risk in perspective is important. And even though this is a variant of concern, you know from my perspective, there's plenty of reasons to be vaccinated at this point regardless," Yankoski said.
Midland has also seen a slight uptick in first dose demand as well.
Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department, said her department gave 535 boosters last Thursday at Sears. That was a record for just health department staff. They also gave 343 boosters at the Dow Event Center, which was much higher than previous clinics.
“People now are seeing that literally millions of people have been fully vaccinated. We’re seeing good statistics around. You’re less likely to be hospitalized. You’re less likely to die from COVID. You’re less likely to have a severe presentation,” Harrington said.
Harrington said just over 31,000 booster doses have been given to Saginaw County residents.
