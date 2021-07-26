A Michigan country music festival is now linked to at least 17 COVID-19 cases.
“Any time there’s a big gathering of people you know, if there’s even one case in the middle of that, there’s a lot of chance that things can start up,” said Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the cases linked to the Faster Horses Festival, a three-day country music and camping event at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County.
Sims said even outside events can cause outbreaks, which is why he still masks up even though he’s fully vaccinated.
“So when I go into a risky situation, I stay masked. Now, not everybody is doing that. And lots of people who are not vaccinated are not masking at all. And uh, you know, that’s a risk,” Sims said.
People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic of have a wide variety of symptoms that generally appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Sims is hoping there is not another surge.
“I’ve, you know, been through all three surges in the hospital at various points and I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
MDHHS is encouraging attendees of Faster Horses who are not fully vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19.
Sims said surges are happening across the country and even though his hospital is stable, he knows all too well that it can change quickly.
“It’s still out there. This pandemic id not over,” Sims said.
