Public health experts and school leaders are urging Michigan parents to catch up on vaccines before heading back to school.
In 46 Michigan counties, children’s vaccination rates are dropping below 70 percent.
“There's no question that this pandemic has led to an increased risk of vaccine preventable diseases particularly among our unvaccinated children,” said Veronica Valentine McNally, president of the Franny Strong Foundation.
States including Michigan are seeing childhood and adolescent vaccination rates drop during the pandemic and parents postponing well-child visits to protect children from COVID-19.
With the start of a new school year approaching, health and school officials are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date on all immunizations against serious communicable diseases including measles, mumps, pertussis, chickenpox and more before returning to in-person classes.
“And when you're in a setting where people are indoors perhaps, they don't have on masks, they're not vaccinated, all those things add together to make it much more likely that the disease will spread,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy director for health at MDHHS.
Vaccination rates for Michigan children ages 19 to 36-months have fallen below 70 percent in more than half of the state. While the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently part of the required childhood or adolescent schedule, only 31.5 percent of Michigan children 12 to 15-years-old and 41.6 percent of those 16 to 19-years-old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
