Many counties around mid-Michigan are working to get more people vaccinated while combating vaccine hesitancy.
"We're starting to deal with some vaccine hesitancy," said Steve Hall, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
He said Isabella County is below the state average for residents who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
According to the latest numbers, Isabella County, along with Genesee and Lapeer counties, have less than 28 percent of residents who are fully vaccinated.
Hall said there are a lot of people in Isabella County who aren't comfortable with the vaccines. He wants them to know the vaccines are safe and effective. He points to an age group that has been largely untouched by the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"You're not seeing the 65 and up as part of this surge. And what that's showing you is that the vaccine is working," Hall said.
In Genesee County, Deputy Health Officer Kayleigh Blaney said her staff is working tirelessly to vaccinate as many people as possible.
"We are making progress,” Blaney said. “We do have almost 39 percent of individuals in this county with at least one dose."
Blaney believes demand for the vaccine in Genesee County is strong. Now there's a focus on getting residents who are homebound vaccinated.
"That's a larger population than I think some folks think,” she said. “So, we're working with various different organizations to try and speed up that process."
Blaney said walk-in clinics are available this week and in the weeks to come. Same goes for Hall, who said there's a clinic at CMU's Finch Fieldhouse this Friday for any state resident 18 and up wanting the vaccine.
There are plenty of appointments available. Hall hopes people take advantage, saying he has friends who had COVID-19.
"One of them in particular said, 'hey, this is no joke. And this was three weeks that we're very difficult for me,'" Hall said. “You're hearing more and more of those stories and you're seeing it in younger and younger people."
Michigan continues to inch closer to getting 70 percent of all residents 16 and older vaccinated.
