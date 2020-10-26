The U.S. has reported its second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases after more than 83,000 new cases were reported on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The state of Michigan is also seeing a spike after recording more than 3,000 over the weekend.
“We have to realize that this is something new. This virus isn’t something that we’ve had before,” said Neil Stokes, a physician assistant.
Despite months of warnings and guidance over COVID-19, medical experts say cases are continuing to rise.
Here in Michigan, doctors at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw say with winter approaching, things could only get worse.
“Right now more than anytime else, it’s very important to remember those simple things because right now with the change of season, we are likely to get sick. That’s why this is the normal cold and flu season time,” Stokes said.
Stokes said he used to work in Covenant’s emergency department until COVID-19 hit.
He now runs their hotlines where they answer around 5,000 calls a month over coronavirus.
Stokes says they’ve seen an increase in patients with COVID-19 too.
“It’s just been a very busy time, and we’re grateful we can serve the community at the hospital, but we do ask that people take those precautions to protect themselves as much as possible,” Stokes said.
With the holidays on the horizon, Stokes said you may want to reconsider those family get-togethers or at the very least, follow proper safety guidelines.
“If you try to get together with family, that you do it in a way that is safe, socially distanced, wearing appropriate masking, and washing hands, and cleaning surfaces after people touch things,” Stokes said.
