With another round of winter weather heading our way this weekend, snow shoveling accidents can easily happen.
And local hospitals are trying to warn patients about the dangers of unsafe shoveling.
“Oh quite a few, lots of falls unfortunately, but quite a few back strains too," said Kristin Pilara.
Pilara is a physical therapist for Mary Free Bed at Covenant. She says this time of year produces far more back injuries than usual.
So how do you stay safe while keeping your driveways clear?
"First warm up before you go outside,” Pilara said. “Do some squats, just walk around the house and get your legs ready for that exercise."
She says one of the main issues she finds her patients doing, is lifting the snow instead of pushing it.
Which she says causes a majority of the back injuries they treat here at Mary Free Bed.
"You want to try and push the snow first, versus lifting it so just try to push it straight and then don't twist. You don't want to do the big ol' over the shoulder lift," she said.
If you're going to be out shoveling this weekend, make sure if you start to feel tired to take a break and rest.
"Stay hydrated, take breaks, only work for about 20 to 30 minutes at a time,” Pilara said. “That's when it's really strenuous on your back and your heart."
