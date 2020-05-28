The state of Michigan wants to remind residents of upcoming deadlines for those who have lost their health insurance due to layoffs, reduced hours, or a change in income during the pandemic.
There are low or no-cost health care options for residents through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Anyone who may need these options can click here.
“Ensuring Michiganders have access to health care coverage is critical as we continue our ongoing response to COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Resources are available for Michiganders who have been financially impacted during this crisis, and I encourage them to explore these options for their health and the health of their families.”
Michiganders have 60 days after losing health coverage as a result of a job loss or a change in income, to take advantage of a Special Enrollment Period to either temporarily continue their employer-provided coverage under COBRA or purchase coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
