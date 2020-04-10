The state of Michigan announced it has received agreements from nearly all of the state's health insurance companies to provide coronavirus treatment to patients at no cost.
The companies agreed to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.
“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am thankful that health insurers agreed to cover Michiganders’ coinsurance, deductibles, and copays as we fight this virus. It’s going to take all of us doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together.”
Residents with health plans through the insurers who entered into this agreement will not be charged cost-sharing for COVID-related medical treatment such as primary care visits, laboratory testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and FDA-approved medications and vaccines for COVID-19 when they become available.
“This announcement is a clear demonstration of our governor’s ability to get things done for Michiganders during this emergency,” said DIFS Director Anita G. Fox. “I applaud these health insurers for working with Governor Whitmer to remove financial barriers for those seeking treatment during this crisis.”
The insurers who entered into the agreement include the following:
- Aetna Better Health of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete
- HAP, Alliance Health
- Humana Insurance
- McLaren Health Plan
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare Michigan
- Physicians Health Plan (PHP)
- Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care
- United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan
