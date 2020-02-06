Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented her budget for the 2021 fiscal year in Lansing on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Her proposal includes big increases in funding for education and skills development.
Another big investment proposed by the governor included enhancing health programs for pregnant women, new mothers and their children.
“To ensure that every Michigander who chooses to have a baby has the resources they need for a healthy delivery and postpartum care,” Whitmer said.
The governor’s budget provides $37 million to the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies programs that support healthy pregnancies and expanded support for interventions.
Whitmer said this is to help level racial disparities and give moms better healthcare.
“Black women in Michigan are three times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than white women. Every new mom deserves quality affordable access to the care they need,” Whitmer said.
The governor also wants to give $27 million to expand access to childcare by increasing the income limit from 130 percent to 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
It will expand childcare services to an estimated 5,900 children.
Whitmer also wants to give more parental leave to parents.
“Twelve weeks of parental leave for state workers if they are parents of a newborn baby or newly adopted child,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer is hoping she will get some bipartisan support for this new budget.
“This mirrors what Congress and the Trump administration has put in place for federal employees,” she said. “We want to do that for state employees as well. And it is my hope that we can build a model that we can expand to ensure that new parents across the state have this kind of benefit in the private sector as well.”
