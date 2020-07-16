Over 600 new cases of COVID-19 in our state on July 16 and the death rate from COVID-19 in Michigan hovering around 8.5% is an alarming trend affecting Mid-Michigan counties too.
“Statewide, the numbers have been increasing,” said Joel Strasz, Health Officer for the Bay County Health Department. “But how about you guys in Bay County? We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the past ten days, a pretty substantial one. We’re about 414 cases now, where a week ago, we were at 380.”
So, where do the numbers stand? Saginaw County has 1,410 total confirmed cases with 122 deaths and Genesee County has 2,389 total confirmed cases with 267 deaths.
Strasz says, all across the state, especially the west side, the numbers just keep rising.
“It’s definitely concerning,” said Strasz. “We went through the better part of June seeing some significantly reduced numbers.”
Strasz says more businesses reopening means new ways of transmission.
“We had some residents who were up at Torch Lake and a few that were at a party in Bellevue and we had some positive cases with that,” said Strasz.
The current trend shows more people under the age of 30 are testing positive. The symptoms may be less severe, but they can still spread it.
Strasz says people need to take the virus seriously.
“I can understand the frustration of people,” said Strasz. “We’ve been through this for four to five months now. But we’re not through it yet. We’re not even close to being done with it yet.”
