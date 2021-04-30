The U.S. wave of coronavirus that began in early spring is waning. The daily average of new infections is falling nationally to the lowest level since mid-October.
But the trend unequal to certain pockets of the country, like the Pacific Northwest, is seeing a surge fueled by the emergence of new variant strains of the virus. Strains like the new India variant ravaging that country and now discovered in Michigan’s Clinton County.
“So yes, it is a variant, and yes variants are concerning but it does not by itself completely explain what’s going on right in India,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease expert.
India’s crematoriums are overwhelmed, the health system is crumbling, and anger is reaching a critical level rivaling the rise in new COVID-19 cases caused by the new B.1.617 variant, initially detected in India, already with two mutations and spreading like wildfire through nationwide holiday gatherings.
Dr. Haddad says there’s cause for concern but not a lack of confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines.
“So what we believe is the vaccines are effective against all variants,” Haddad said. “The vaccines would significantly reduce the amount of disease, the severity of disease, the degree of hospitalization and death that we know and that we know across all variants.”
The White House announced Friday that 100 million U.S. adults, nearly one-third of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated with 220 million shots administered in the past 100 days.
An abundant vaccine supply is ensuring a shot for every American adult by the end of May in all 50 states.
“So, what I’m urging people to do is pick up vaccination, and please don’t be hesitant any more,” Haddad said. “The more we have vaccination in the U.S., the more we are protected.”
The latest information shows more than 6,000 confirmed cases of different variants across Michigan.
