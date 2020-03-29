The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.
In a press release issued Sunday morning, March 29, the department said an elderly man with severe symptoms died Saturday night in Isabella County.
The man had been admitted to McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant on March 21.
"We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one," said Steve Hall, CMDHD Healther Officer. "This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community."
No further information about the deceased was immediately released.
Michigan had previously reported 111 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide, as of March 28.
CMDHD serves Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola, and Roscommon Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.