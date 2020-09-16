Halloween is coming and COVID-19 isn't going anywhere quite yet, making the spooky season a little different this year.
Some parents, like Krystal, have already changed their plans regarding trick or treating.
"I don't really think I’m going to take her,” she said. “Maybe to like family houses. Not to strangers."
An assistant manager at Spirit Halloween who says the pandemic hasn't put a damper on their business yet.
"At least for this location, it's been busier this earlier, compared to previous years,” Jordan said. “Like we're already doing mid to late October numbers in the beginning of September.
He accredits that to customers seeking some normalcy during the holiday season.
"I entirely believe that our customers and everybody in the area are just eager to get back to fun," he said.
Still though, health officials are urging those searching for that 'fun' to do so safely.
If you're trying to decide which Halloween activities are safe for you and your family, the CDC has released an interactive map for their website. It measures risk levels from county to county.
Those risk levels marked by the colors green, yellow, orange, and red.
Green marks counties where the risk is the lowest, while red marks the counties that should exercise extreme caution.
In our area no counties have been identified as red yet, but Saginaw, Isabella, and Iosco counties are orange.
