State health officials are urging residents to avoid swallowing foam on the Huron River because it may contain high amounts of PFAS.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an advisory Tuesday, Sept. 18 as a precaution because of the high amounts of PFAS in Huron River surface water and fish and based on foam test PFAS results from other bodies of water in Michigan.
While health officials recommend visitors to the Huron River avoid swallowing the foam, they said accidentally swallowing the water is not considered a health concern.
“Residents are also encouraged to wash their hands after touching foam to avoid swallowing PFAS that might be on your hands. Skin contact with the foam or water is not considered a health concern because current science indicates that PFAS do not move easily through the skin,” MDHHS said in a press release.
MDHHS has also issued a Do Not Eat advisory for fish from the Huron River where North Wixom Road crosses in Oakland County to the mouth of the Huron River as it enters Lake Erie in Wayne County.
This includes:
- Norton Creek (Oakland County)
- Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond (Oakland County)
- Kent Lake (Oakland County)
- Ore Lake (Livingston County)
- Strawberry & Zukey Lake (Livingston County)
- Gallagher Lake (Livingston County)
- Loon Lake (Livingston County)
- Whitewood Lakes (Livingston County)
- Base Line and Portage Lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line)
- Barton Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Geddes Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Argo Pond (Washtenaw County)
- Ford Lake (Washtenaw County)
- Belleville Lake (Wayne County)
