The more Michiganders vaccinated, the quicker the state can open everything back up.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Vacc to Normal Plan means at 55 percent vaccination rates workers can go back to the office. At 60 percent, capacity rates will rise at gyms and large venues and restaurant curfews lifted. At 70 percent, also known as herd immunity, gatherings and mask orders will be lifted.
“Oh my gosh who doesn’t want to not have to wear a mask,” said Dr. Richard Bates at MidMichigan Health. “There’s some real tangible milestones in some of those percentages. It's hopeful people will identify with those and say ‘yes that’s valuable enough that I’m gonna go stop and get a vaccine.'”
Dr. Bates with MidMichigan Health is hopeful the plan incentivizes people on the fence about getting a vaccine.
“We know surveys in Michigan said probably 75 percent of people would accept a vaccine,” Bates said.
But only a little more than 37 percent of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated and in some areas supply is a lot higher than demand.
“Some of the smaller counties were able to roll out vaccines a lot faster and kind of reach that vaccine threshold. I think there’s a lot of wait-and-see people and some people are completely averse to it,” said Rick Sadler, a professor at Michigan State University.
Sadler with MSU said two major factors play into hesitancy, unfamiliarity and disinformation.
“It’s hard to change perspective when it comes from disinformation because that gets locked in,” Sadler said. “If it comes from unfamiliarity, you can sit down and lay it out and show this is something we’ve been doing this for dozens of years. This is not a new process. It’s a new vaccine, but it wasn’t rushed.”
Dr. Bates says potential solutions are expanding on safety information and convenience. For people who were taking a wait-and-see approach, he said now is the time to make your choice.
“We have information and data to say the first wave of people who got the vaccine have done quite well,” Bates said.
