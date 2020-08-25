The Genesee County Health Department has confirmed a total of six cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held at Flushing Valley Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The GCHD communicable disease team is conducting a full case investigation and contact tracing for the confirmed cases as well as reaching out to attendees of the event for potential cases.
The identified confirmed positive individuals have been instructed to self-isolate until cleared by public health in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Attendees of the reception are encouraged to call the GCHD at 810-257-1017 to report any illness and their close contacts, get tested as soon as possible, and self-isolate at home as directed through Saturday, Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.