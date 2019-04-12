The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has lowered the statewide count of measles after more testing.
The department now says the count stands at 39 cases so far for the 2019 year, that’s down from the 41 reported earlier this week.
This after one child in Washtenaw County had potentially been exposed, and the child, along with an Oakland County child, had both been recently vaccinated. The MDHHS said their symptoms and initial test results classified them as measles cases, but additional testing said they were not measles cases.
Initial testing by MDHHS was positive for measles, but because the MMR vaccine contains a weakened live virus it can result in positive lab tests. MDHHS said that weakened live virus cannot cause measles.
MDHHS now says some previously identified sites are no longer considered exposure locations:
- Jewish Community Center of Ann Arbor
- Olive Garden restaurant in Ann Arbor
- Liberty Athletic Club in Ann Arbor
- Beaumont Royal Oak Emergency Department
- Green Garden Child Development Center
This is the highest number of measles in the state since 1991 when 65 cases were reported, according to state officials. So far this year in the U.S., there have been 465 cases of measles confirmed in 19 states.
Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air, according to the MDHHS.
The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:
- High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).
- Cough.
- Runny nose.
- Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).
- Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.
- A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.
