Health officials in a county that includes many of Detroit's suburbs say Michigan's largest local measles outbreak since 1991 has ended.
The Oakland County Health Division announced the update Wednesday about the outbreak that began in March when an ill traveler from New York visited the area. Forty of the 44 confirmed measles cases in Michigan occurred in Oakland County, and those infected ranged in age from 8 months to 63 years.
The county Health Division, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and others administered more than 3,300 measles vaccines and held 17 special vaccine clinics.
Other possible exposure sites were in Detroit, mid-Michigan and western Michigan. The number of cases of the highly contagious disease Michigan was the highest since 65 in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.