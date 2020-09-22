Genesee Health Plan (GHP) provided over 200 flu vaccination to attendees at its seventh annual Flu Drive-Thru event on Friday, Sept. 18.
The flu vaccination was offered to attendees for free.
“This was a record-setting year for this event, which is a unique and convenient way for Genesee County residents to receive their flu shot to protect themselves and their family during flu season,” said GHP President and CEOJim Milanowski. “As we continue to battle COVID-19, the flu shot is more critical than ever. COVID-19 could be catastrophic to your health and the flu shot is one way to stay healthy and help ensure our health systems and health providers do not become overwhelmed by a flu epidemic on top of their continued battle against COVID-19.”
GHP said it saw its biggest turnout ever this year. They said cars began to line up 30 minutes before the event.
According to GHP, children as young as four to adults as old as 105 attended the event.
“At Genesee Health Plan, we want to ensure each person has equal and affordable access to resources that will help them live a healthy life,” Milanowski said. “At GHP, we pride ourselves on providing the best and most accurate health information to our community members so they can make an informed decision about their health, such as getting the flu shot.” Vaccinations are covered by the Genesee Health Plan, Healthy Michigan, and the Michigan Health Insurance Marketplace (ACA).”
GHP said staff also provided COVID-19 information and testing sites, health screenings for women ages 40-64, and support for attendees who had not yet completed their census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.