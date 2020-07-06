Some fear it may be another COVID-19 spike in Michigan following large parties over the holiday weekend.
The state is reporting fewer than 300 confirmed cases and three new deaths from the day before.
As the state reopens, more communities are dealing with COVID-19 exposure in businesses and restaurants.
Some residents wonder how officials are dealing with contacting others who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Joel Strasz, an officer with the Bay County Health Department, said the process of contact tracing starts when someone has tested positive.
“A local health department will begin to do case investigation from there, what they’ll want to know is when were the on-set of symptoms, what the symptoms were, then they’ll review the test with the person. And then they’ll talk about contacts. They will talk about where do you work; did you actually go to work, or have you been working remotely? Who have you been in close contact with?” Strasz said.
Strasz said close contact is when someone who is confirmed positive has been within six-feet r less for more than 15 minutes.
“Let’s just use the restaurant for an example. When you have someone that works in a restaurant, they should be wearing a mask, especially if they are in contact with the general public. If they’re not wearing a mask and they’ve turned out to be positive, we will notify that restaurant,” Strasz said. “What we’ll try to do, if they know who the contact is, let’s say it’s by reservation only restaurant, and they’ve got the name and telephone numbers then we will try to get in contact with those particular folks that may have come in contact with this case. But if it’s a walk-in type of restaurant where they don’t take names or contact information, then we’ll have to put out a press release in regards to something like that.”
Strasz said the best way to keep yourself and employees safe is to answer questions honestly.
“People need to be very, very cognizant about their symptoms and they need to be truthful about their symptoms too because we have a lot of people that are visiting places without masks and without social distancing,” Strasz said.
