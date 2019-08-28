As summer comes to an end the Genesee County Health Department is reminding everyone there’s still a risk of Legionnaires’ Disease.
According to health officials said while LD is most prevalent in the summer and early fall, it can grow year-round.
The water-borne bacteria cause infections similar to pneumonia and requires an antibiotic treatment to be cured. People with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of developing LD.
Legionella bacteria can grow year-round inside buildings with complex water systems such as in long-term care facilities, hospitals, hotels and cruise ships.
16 cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have been reported in Genesee County so far this year. 10 of those cases people had been in a healthcare facility in the 10 days before the symptoms started, health officials said.
If you have symptoms of pneumonia, health officials urge you to get tested specifically for Legionnaires’ Disease.
You can find more information at the CDC website and the Genesee County health Department website.
