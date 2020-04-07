Michiganders without a job or change in income may have low or no-cost healthcare coverage options available to them.
Residents can take advantage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
There’s no need to wait for the yearly Open Enrollment Period and residents can act now.
“Michiganders who lose employer-based health insurance may have options to continue or replace their coverage,” said Anita G. Fox, Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director. “If consumers have questions about enrolling, DIFS is available to assist.”
Consumers have 60 days after losing essential health coverage through a job loss or experience a change in income to take advantage of a Special Enrollment Period.
To find out if you’re eligible, head to www.healthcare.gov.
Depending on income and situation, residents could qualify for cost sharing reductions, premium tax credits, coverage for their children through CHIP or Medicaid.
For any questions, contact DIFS at (877) 999-6442.
