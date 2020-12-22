Healthcare and other critical infrastructure workers in Bay County can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Bay County Health Department made the announcement on Dec. 22.
Healthcare or other critical infrastructure workers who live or work in Bay County can register by completing this survey.
“It’s really intended for frontline medical providers,” said Joel Strasz, health officer for the health department.
The survey takes about 15 minutes and must be completed in a single session. Workers who complete the survey will receive an email for an appointment when they will receive the vaccine.
“Because of the deep freeze requirements, we need to know exactly how many people we’re going to be vaccinating in a given day,” Strasz said.
Bay County clinics and other partnered medical facilities will distribute the vaccine.
“The length of wait between completing the registration survey, receiving an appointment email, and getting the vaccine will depend on BCHD's supply of vaccine, the local demand for vaccine, and each worker’s prioritization relative to others seeking the vaccine,” the health department said.
“The online registration process gives us the opportunity to protect the health of our community by getting the right people the vaccination at the right time,” Strasz said. “The newly authorized COVID-19 vaccines leverage the latest scientific advances and provide public health with powerful tools for reducing infections and restoring the normal functioning of our communities. We encourage all health care and critical infrastructure workers do their part—get registered and get vaccinated.”
The county has a goal to have 70 percent of its residents vaccinated by July 4. That’s about 72,000 people and 144,000 shots.
“We anticipate that probably beginning into February or March that the vaccine would be available for a wide array of Bay County residents,” Strasz said.
