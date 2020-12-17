More doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Mid-Michigan on Thursday as more frontline workers received their first shot.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw about 10:30 a.m. Healthcare workers who volunteered to receive the vaccine said they see it as the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.
“She was one of my best friends and I just don’t ever go through a day without thinking of her,” said Sabrina Albert, the first Covenant Healthcare employee to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Albert held a picture of her best friend, Carrie Henning, the entire time. Henning, who worked as a respiratory therapist at Covenant Healthcare, died in June from COVID-19.
“I wanted to make sure that I did this in honor of her because she was such a strong patient advocate that she would’ve wanted everybody to take this vaccine,” Albert said.
On Thursday, 100 vaccinations took place at Covenant. It was part of 1,950 doses received from Pfizer. Frontline workers who have dealt with death and despair from COVID-19 within the hospital’s walls for nine months were the first group to get the shot.
“I keep hearing the word historic today. And this is exactly how this feels. This is kind of emotional,” said Matthew Deibel, healthcare worker.
“It’s like you can’t even hug anybody anymore right now or anything like that. So this is a great step towards that for sure,” said Tim Ostler, healthcare worker.
“This is a miraculous opportunity for us to stop this,” said Kathleen Cowling, healthcare worker.
As for Albert, she doesn’t want anyone else to lose their best friend to COVID-19. She is urging everyone to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.
“If you get a chance to get the vaccine, please do so because it will save lives,” Albert said.
Every staff member TV5 spoke to said they believe 2021 will be a much better year.
