Masks are helping many prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"That would protect you from people who are sneezing or coughing around you," said Muhammad Khan, an infectious disease specialist.
That's one reason Khan thinks you should wear a mask if you're going to be out in public, especially indoors.
We learned on April 2 that the National Academy of Sciences informed the White House that COVID-19 can be spread by an infected person who talks near others.
"It can also stay in the area where somebody is walking around and just breathing in the area," said Khan. "And that is the reason why we're seeing so many cases throughout the country and also Michigan."
Khan says you can still exercise without a mask outdoors as long as you practice social distancing.
"So when you're running, when you're jogging, you're outside, you really don't need the mask, as long as you're keeping a good distancing and you're jogging by yourself," said Khan. "Not with somebody within six feet of yourself."
Khan is quick to point out that a cloth mask will do just fine. He urges us to save the N-95 surgical masks for the healthcare workers and first responders who really need them.
"If everybody is going out buying the masks, we won't have those in ample amount for where we're needing it, where we're actually seeing these patients at the hospital," said Khan.
