Frontliners in mid-Michigan are continuing to get vaccinated.
“It is amazing,” said Colleen Markel, MidMichigan Health employee.
Markel was the first MidMichigan Health employee to get the second dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
“The sense of gratitude and the sense of security with getting the vaccination, it’s indescribable. It has finally given us hope that we can get back to normal,” Markel said.
AJ Schafer, critical care nurse, was the first MidMichigan Health staff member to be inoculated three weeks ago. On Wednesday, she received round two.
“Still excited and very hopeful to get this COVID thing done,” Schafer said.
Schafer treats sick covid-19 patients every day.
“I’m exhausted from not having the families at the bedside where they can hold their hand, where they can say ‘I love you,’ or ‘you got this,’ or ‘stay fighting.’ We don’t have that right now,” Schafer said.
While some got their second doses Wednesday, others received the vaccine for the first time.
“I was really excited and thank God we have this opportunity,” said Rabia Aftab.
Aftab works at an area dentistry. MidMichigan Health is working with counties with MidMichigan Health locations to distribute the vaccine to healthcare workers like her.
“Thank God we have this and I will be back in 21 days to get a second dose,” Aftab said.
Bryan Cross is the vice president for professional services at MidMichigan Health.
“It feels like progress that we are really getting vaccines in arms. And we’re looking forward to by the end of the month of being able to get to the next phase, which is 1B – the elderly population and the critical infrastructure workers,” Cross said.
As for Markel, she is glad to have both doses of the vaccine. She hopes others will roll up their sleeves when they get the chance.
“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine if you are OK’d by your physician,” Markel said.
