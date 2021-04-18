Healthcare workers in Michigan want everyone to continue to be cautious as the state see’s a third surge of COVID-19.
"We have a lot of patients with COVID and a lot of them are very sick," said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health.
As our states COVID cases surge health care workers from mid-Michigan all the way to metro Detroit see the uptick.
"People are sick and people are dying," said Brent French, respiratory therapist at Covenant Healthcare.
Over the past year Michigan had some of the strictest regulations to combat COVID, yet it's now surging again.
Sims thinks it could be a few things starting with the weather.
"So, we're just getting warm now, so people have still been trapped indoors,” Sims said. “Indoors spreads the virus easier, not the outdoors.”
No new lock down orders have also added to the problem according to Sims. He says with restaurants and sports in play, there's just more opportunity.
"When people are in closer proximity to each other, there's more chance for the virus to spread,” he said. “Add onto that a good amount of COVID fatigue, so a lot of people are just tired, want to get back to normal."
The B.1.1.7 variant is not doing Michigan any favors and a growing number of people being hospitalized for COVID now are between the ages of 30 and 50 according to Sims.
French said he's seeing younger patients in the ICU suffering with COVID. He's urging people to still be cautious.
"So, even when we're slowing down you know it was kind of easy to be like, yeah I want to get back out there and do the things that I do as well. So, it's just kind of a cautionary tale, I suppose," French said.
French and Sims are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. Sims said the future depends on how we deal with this third surge right now.
"To keep this under control, it's the same stuff we've been saying all along right, wear masks, avoid groups, social distance," he said.
