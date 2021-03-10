A year after COVID was identified in Michigan, healthcare workers are still working hard to keep people across the state healthy but it’s been a difficult year for those frontline workers.
"Many of us come out a room crying, trying to keep it together for that person, and then we walk out of the room and we let it all out at that point because you really can't, you have to be strong for these people," said nurse Faith Snyder.
When Synder, a nurse at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, joined the ICU team in October 2019, there was no way she could have known what was coming.
"The hospital as a whole had to adapt to this,” Snyder said. “We became this epicenter for COVID. We were the hospital that everybody was going to. So, you saw a lot of changes in how the whole place was being run."
Changes Dr. Matthew Deibel had to oversee.
"Those first few months, I would come in early, early in the morning and I would stay til late, go home and eat a late dinner, then go back to emails,” Deibel said. “And I would only get a few hours of sleep each night."
Lack of sleep wasn't the only strain on health care workers.
"You would go outside in your scrubs, and everybody just didn't want anything to do with you,” Snyder said. “They're like, oh you work in healthcare, you work with COVID patients, please stay away from me, we don't know what's going on. So that was really isolating in the beginning, not knowing."
But that was a year ago. Now, Snyder and Deibel say people thank them on the streets.
And even during the worst surges, staff stayed strong.
"The suggestion came that we should play ‘Here comes the sun’ each time something good happened to one of our patients with COVID,” Deibel said. “And every time that song played, you could see people smile, people clapped. You would think it would get old, but I tell you, months later, people are still--they still feel the joy each time."
Of course, Covenant still has COVID patients inside, but they now have second song for different wins with COVID.
Every time, it's a chance to celebrate as a Covenant family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.