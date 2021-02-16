The Board of Trustees of HealthSource Saginaw announced its new president and chief executive officer.
Michelle Trevillian has been named the provider’s new leader, effective Feb. 21.
“I am thrilled to welcome Michelle as the HealthSource Saginaw president and CEO. Her wealth of knowledge in healthcare and proven track record as an exceptional leader will help drive the change and momentum needed to lead through the challenges the healthcare industry faces,” said Tim Novak, chairman of the board of trustees.
Trevillian is a lifelong resident of Saginaw County.
“As president and CEO, I am proud to say HealthSource has an outstanding team working together to improve the physical and emotional health of the lives we touch. I am committed to HealthSource continuing to be a premier provider of innovative rehabilitation, quality nursing care, and behavioral health services,” she said.
