The man accused of causing two girls’ death in a hit-and-run crash appeared in court Thursday morning.
“It wasn’t pandemonium, but it was just heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking,” said Annina Banks, one of the victim’s aunt.
Banks’ niece Ashyrinta Clemons and her best friend Tatiana Brown were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Saginaw Street in Flint more than two years ago.
On Jan. 9, Banks testified in court about the day she found out her niece was killed.
“We stopped the car right there and got out. And I talked to the nurse and the nurse said that she had just been pronounced deceased,” Banks said.
Jerry Turnbow Jr. is accused of causing that fatal crash.
He is now facing eight felony charges in connection to the two 13-year-old girls’ deaths.
Banks testified in court on Thursday that she was one of the people to find the car believed to have hit the girls outside a nearby complex.
“We seen the car and it had two head prints in the windshield. As well as two circular indentations in the hood,” Banks said.
In court, Banks said she couldn’t believe the family stumbled upon the car by chance, just a day after the crash.
“This just can’t be. If anything, this is God,” Banks said. “We immediately got our phones out and started going around the car.”
The prosecution said in court the girls’ DNA was found on that vehicle.
Turnbow is facing two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
Turnbow’s hearing is set to continue on Jan. 21.
