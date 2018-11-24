Hearing impaired pilot lands plane at Flint Bishop Airport

For the first time in 27 years, Flint Bishop International Airport used it’s technology to assist a hearing impaired pilot to land a plane.
Since Denese Krumm can’t hear they used a special light to communicate with her to help land the plane.
“I really appreciate this opportunity also to be able to spread awareness,” Krumm said. “You know, deaf pilots we can do everything except hear. It’s just nice to have this opportunity to spread awareness.”
Krumm flew to give her special needs friend from Flint a ride to be with his family for Thanksgiving.
She’s grateful Flint Bishop made special accommodations for them.
