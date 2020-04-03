A Mid-Michigan woman has come up with a way to unite neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wouldn’t it be fun if our children could hunt for hearts since we can only be outside together? And kind of give ‘em like a scavenger hunt thing to do,” said Shannon Schroeder, “Heart Hunt” creator.
Schroeder is sowing a seed locally and becoming bewildered as she watches it blossom around the area.
“Because it’s going through the tri-cities, and even like people who live in Essexville but are currently in Florida have decorated their windows,” she said.
Schroeder’s idea is to have big-hearted people place little hearts all over. Her happy heartfelt venture is going viral and leading to an ever-expanding scavenger hunt to find the hearts.
Her Facebook group had 300 people on Thursday and had nearly 2,000 on Friday.
The positive vibes are mending the mental health of children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We come home every day fearful of what we might be exposing our families to and I just wanted people to have something to do to take their mind off what’s going on,” Schroeder said.
