The low temperatures are causing a lot of furnaces across Mid-Michigan to work overtime.
Local heating and cooling companies have seen a massive increase in business over the extremely cold weekend.
In the time it takes for a furnace to heat up, HVAC technician Chuck Baumer has already figured out a way to fix it.
With this year’s latest cold front, it’s a skill he’s already put to the test several times.
For years, Baumer has fixed and installed furnaces but said this winter he and his staff have been pulling 60 to 70 hour work weeks non-stop.
“Coldest temperatures are not necessarily the hardest on a furnace, the 40-degree mark, that’s when you start seeing issues,” Baumer said.
However, he said there are ways you can prevent your furnace from ending up on his to-do list.
“Always change your filters, once a month check your filters,” Baumer said. “That is the most common cause of an issue with your furnace.”
Baumer said one thing you should never absolutely never do is bypass those safety switches.
In any case, call in the experts when you’re having issues with your furnace.
“99 out of 100 times that switch is just doing its job and when you start bypassing high limits pressure switches that furnace isn’t operating properly.”
