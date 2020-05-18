Rain, rain go away and come back another day.
This latest storm has hit Arenac County and surrounding areas hard.
Shots show Main Street west of Twining completely washed away.
Just one of many roads that were forced to close as residents endure a flood to be remembered.
“I would say this is a 100-year flood,” said Devin Huber, an Arenac County farmer. “I have seen six-inch rains but is has been localized to one town. Au Gres or Twining.”
Another local farmer, Richard Jurek echoed the severity of the rain.
“I would say this is the whooper of all whoopers when it comes to the amount of rain that we have received in 24 hours,” he said. “I just had one of my buddy’s texted me a few minutes ago saying that he got over nine inches of rain in his rain gauge in the last 24 hours.”
Shots also show US23 in Standish filled with water as vehicles hope not to stall in the flood areas.
Twining Road it has also suffered flooding and some residents have had to be evacuated.
The short-term fear is safety, the long-term fear for the area are crops.
Huber just got done planting over 500 acres of corn the other day.
“It is going to take a while to sort it out and see what we can do and see what survived and what didn’t,” he said. “We will see if we have to rip up fields or splice in spots where the water holds but as it looks right now it doesn’t look good at all.”
The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay home saying that standing water just might be much deeper than you believe.
