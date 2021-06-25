Friday's weather brought back memories of last year's catastrophe when the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed after heavy rain.
Some residents affected by the flood now get worried when they see the clouds gathering.
“People were traumatized, some people every time it rains hard, they will freak out,” said Gib Giblin, Pastor at Midland Free Church.
Rain pouring over mid-Michigan the last 24 hours is expected to last through the weekend. It is a somber reminder for victims of last year's historic flooding.
“Just the sadness of going through the neighborhoods afterwards and seeing the huge amount of damage that was done,” Giblin said.
Giblin saw the damage both physically and emotionally in his community. He said the constant rain showers can be a trigger for some people.
“When they see the water and they see the rain. Something kicks in and they worry they’re concerned,” said Teresa Quintana, Sanford resident. “When I first saw some of the reports some of them were pretty alarming.”
She feared the worst and said many others affected by the flood share the same sentiment.
“I know a lot of people are really anxious, they were saying things like oh the PTSD is coming back,” Quintana said.
Although there will likely be areas of flooding, it is not expected to be as severe as what we saw last May because of the dry conditions we've experienced this year according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service reports this event has a potential for several inches of rain likely to spread over several days. Compared to five inches over the Drainage Basin over 36 hours last year.
A sigh of relief for flood victims.
“I think I'm feeling good now,” Quintana said.
