Western Michigan University had a surprise pool installed overnight.
As rain continues to fall around Michigan, Waldo Stadium, the Broncos football field, flooded with water.
WWMT reports there was a few inches of rain that collected on the field.
The flooding is reminiscent of even more severe flooding at the stadium in October 2017.
Two-feet of rain water collected on the field, postponing a football game.
School is out and all the athletic seasons are over, so no games were impacted this time.
