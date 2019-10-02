Heavy rains coupled with drain issues have left neighborhoods like Bangor Township underwater.
The shoreline community in Bangor Township is dealing with several issues over flooding. After heavy rainfall, sewers are backed up and puddles of standing water are everywhere.
“When we get a couple of inches of rain, within a short two-hour period of time, it just cannot go that quickly,” Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said.
Rowley said due to the river and lakes that surround the township, flooding has become common there.
With help from the Bay County Department of Water and Sewer, they are looking to build a twenty-five-million-gallon basin in the township. The basin will prevent overflow into the water treatment plants.
“This will be able to divert some of that into some of these holding basins to alleviate the system and help make it more manageable,” Rowley said.
According to Bay County Water and Sewer, construction on the project would start next year. They have to receive permit approval from The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The project is expected to conclude by 2022.
“It is a two-year time frame to do this, the land has been secured, the plans have been approved. So kind of baby-steps, we’d love to do it all in one year, but the money isn’t there to do that,” Rowley said.
Residents like Rick Stone said this could be a step towards fixing the problem.
“Oh, it’d be a tremendous help. A lot of these property owners here downriver, they’re property is right at level right now, because it’s the highest it’s been in years,” Stone said.
