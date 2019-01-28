Heavy snow, extreme cold likely to force more snow days this week

Between the treacherous conditions from the heavy snow and the life-threatening cold moving in behind it, schools are likely to cancel classes several times this week.
“We will be out here all the way until 9, 10 o’clock keep in the parking lot is clear so people can get in and out,” said Jason Jaques with Hatch Enterprise in Swartz Creeks. “And tonight will come back and will make a big attack at it.”
Snow days are one of Jaques's favorite days. He will be operating this plow truck clearing the parking lots in Flint Township and he won’t be doing it alone.
Jaques’s son, Charlie, will be helping his dad out as a second grader in Swartz Creek.
No school doesn’t mean he won’t be learning anything. Charlie operates the front plow while his dad drives.
Jaques said he’s grateful to not have that problem.
“I get lucky with that having the big truck doesn’t hurt either,” Jaques said. “He comes with me and it just kills two birds with one stone.”
Jaques and Charlie are glad some serious winter weather has finally arrived.
“We get good hours now it means our contracts will all start to get filled and we can finally start to make some money this year,” Jaques said.
