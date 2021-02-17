Living in a subdivision in a rural community can make large snowfalls a major headache.
“We had a really hard time when we had to come down here because it was so deep. We had to put it all-in four-wheel drive because nobody plowed or anything,” Jasen Trammel said.
When Trammel drives down the street from his home joy isn’t the word he would use to describe it. The intersection of Joy Road and Easy Street near Caseville is under several inches of snow after the last winter storm.
Trammel and his wife Andrea Owens run their business, Blackout Custom Wood Working from their home. When the snow falls, the stress of sending and receiving deliveries goes up.
“I’d like to see this whole entire community, the subdivision area, get together and maybe if it’s possible pay the road commission a small fee to come down here and plow these roads,” Trammel said.
Which beats the alternative, doing it themselves.
“We, more or less, do it ourselves. It’s a subdivision so we do it all on our own,” Owens said.
Owens said a friend of the family plowed them out Tuesday.
“It means a lot actually especially when you have children and you know you need something you got to get out,” she said.
But this family is hoping some sort of snow removal arrangement can be worked out.
“Then we can get out of here a lot faster and get all the stuff out to other customers and the people would be very much appreciative,” Trammel said.
