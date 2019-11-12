This week’s snowfall forced drivers to take it slow on the roads.
“I had to go about 25 miles an hour all the way to work,” said Rita Ramirez, employee at the Big Boy in Caro.
Ramirez is like many Mid-Michigan drivers this week who were forced to slow down due to heavy snow and slick roadways.
“My 20-minute drive turned into 45,” Ramirez said.
She said she grew up in the Thumb but had just moved back last year from Tennessee. She said the mild winters down there were definitely a perk.
“My kids still live down there and they say they got some snow last night, but it’s not quite as bad. Just a few inches. Not as bad as here,” Ramirez said.
Plus, Ramirez said the winter season is when business starts to typically slow down at the restaurant. But the driving conditions this week kick-started the lull.
“We just started the free pie Tuesdays and our weekly specials to bring in more people because it’s going to turn into the slow time of year because nobody wants to get out in the snow,” Ramirez said.
